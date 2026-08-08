Google is building excitement for its upcoming hardware event on August 12 by teasing the Pixel Watch 5.

Along with previews of the much-anticipated Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Google has shared a promo video for its new smartwatch that pokes fun at the rectangular shape of the Apple Watch Series 11.

In the short video, Google keeps the smartwatch mostly hidden in shadows, showing only its familiar circular shape.

The teaser shows off features like sleep and fitness tracking, but the narrator also makes a pointed comment, saying the Pixel Watch 5 “still has the decency to look like a watch.”

This playful jab is clearly aimed at the Apple Watch, which has stuck with a rectangular design since its launch.

The comment might also target other competitors, such as the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, which have recently adopted a rounded-square design.

Even with bold marketing, leaks suggest Google is playing it safe with the hardware. The Pixel Watch 5 is expected to retain the same design, display, chipset, and health sensors as the Pixel Watch 4.

The main physical upgrades are likely a small boost in battery life and an increase in base storage from 32GB to 64GB.

Rather than changing the hardware, Google seems to be focusing on software improvements by integrating Gemini AI more deeply.

Leaked promo materials suggest the new smartwatch will use Gemini Intelligence to “anticipate your needs and deliver helpful information at just the right moment.”

READ MORE: Google Assistant shuts down on devices as Gemini takes over

Keeping the signature circular, dome-like look gives the Pixel Watch a classic and premium feel, but this design has received criticism before.

The curved glass edge lacks a protective bezel, making the smartwatch more likely to get scratched or bumped during everyday use.

Fans will find out how the new software makes up for the known hardware when the device launches next week.