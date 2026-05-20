Google Play expands app discovery with Gemini and Play Shorts

Google is expanding new ways for users to discover applications and games on Google Play. The company announced several innovative features at I/O 2026, emphasizing advancements in AI and rapid, engaging video content. One of the updates includes a collaboration between Google Play and the Gemini application.

Soon, you’ll be able to discover apps right within Gemini on your Android device and on the web, connecting you to a whole world of new possibilities.

Moreover, later this year, Gemini will help you find over 450,000 movies and TV shows, show you where to watch live sports, and link you directly into app content, making your entertainment search smoother than ever.

Google is also launching Play Shorts, a brand-new short video section right in the app store. These full-screen, portrait videos give you a quick, fun peek at what an app looks and feels like. It’s currently available for users in the US and for some developers, with more to come soon.

On the search front, Google is introducing Ask Play, a friendly conversational AI that helps you find the perfect app by understanding your questions and follow-ups.

There’s also Ask Play highlights, which give you clear summaries of complex searches right on the results page.

The Play Games Sidekick is getting a fresh update with social features that let gamers see which friends are playing their favorite games and keep track of achievements.

These updates show how Google is working to make it easier and more fun to discover new apps, games, and content, with AI helping you find just what you’re looking for.