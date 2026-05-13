Google Quick Share makes Android to iPhone file sharing easier

Google announced on Monday that it is rolling out updated file-sharing features designed to simplify sending files from Android to iPhone. While Quick Share currently supports Apple’s AirDrop on some Android devices, Google states that this compatibility will reach Samsung, OPPO, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and HONOR phones in 2026.

For Android devices without AirDrop support, Quick Share can generate a QR code to instantly share content with iOS devices via the cloud.

The QR code sharing feature is being introduced to all Android devices starting today and will be fully available within a month. Google also plans to integrate Quick Share into apps like WhatsApp soon.

Additionally, Google collaborated with Apple to facilitate easier switching from iPhone to Android—a process required under Europe’s Digital Markets Act. While Apple introduced this feature in iOS 26.3, Google says it will be available on Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices in 2026.

The transfer capabilities will enable users to wirelessly migrate eSIMs, passwords, photos, messages, apps, contacts, and home-screen layouts from an iPhone to an Android device. Similarly, Google has developed tools to simplify switching from Android to iPhone.