CM Murad announces 1,000 Google scholarships for public universities’ students

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday announced 1,000 Google scholarships for students of 10 public universities while emphasising the importance of youth embracing Information Technology (IT) to secure employment in today’s digital world.

“The diverse range of skills and certifications available in the IT sector, empower individuals to earn a livelihood from home,” CM Murad said this while speaking at a meeting before signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Tech Valley and 10 public sector universities at CM House.

“It’s essential for our youth and children to develop skills in e-marketing, AI, animation, web design, and other technologies,” CM Murad said and added that these abilities would empower them to be self-sufficient and competitive in the global market.

CM Muad was briefed on deploying Google Chromebooks across Sindh’s educational institutions. In association with the Education Department, Tech Valley has launched Google Chromebooks and conducted teacher training. The Chromebooks, known for their lightweight design, long battery life, and user-friendly management, are expected to significantly enhance the learning experience.

The CM was informed about the impact of the Maqsad App, a locally designed educational tool that utilizes Google technologies. Students who used the Maqsad App for just one month observed a notable 24.3 per cent increase in test scores compared to the other students.

MoU Signing

An MoU signed between the Universities & Boards Department and Tech Valley is aimed at enabling the distribution of 1,000 Google Career Certificates scholarships among 10 public sector universities in Sindh. Half of these scholarships are allocated to female students.

The universities participating in the program include, NED University of Engineering and Technology, Dawood University of Engineering and Technology, Sindh Madressatul Islam University, Allah Bux Soomro University of Art, Jamshoro, Government College University Hyderabad, Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering, Science & Technology, Nawabshah, Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University, Sukkur, Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design & Heritage, Rohri, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Larkano

“The initiative seeks to provide students with internationally accredited IT certifications, empowering them to compete globally and contribute to the nation’s technological growth,” a statement issued by the CM House read.