Google Search Live Expands Globally to Over 200 Countries

Google announced on Thursday that it is expanding its AI-powered conversational search feature, Search Live, worldwide to all languages and regions where AI Mode is accessible.

This expansion means that users in over 200 countries and territories will now be able to access the feature, according to Google.

Originally launched in July 2025, Search Live allows users to point their phone cameras at objects to receive real-time assistance, supporting interactive conversations that utilize visual information from the camera feed. Before this global rollout, Search Live was available only in the U.S. and India.

The expansion is made possible by Google’s new audio and voice model, Gemini 3.1 Flash Live, which provides even more natural and seamless conversations, the company stated.

To use the feature, users need to open the Google app on an Android or iOS device and tap the Live icon located beneath the Search bar. They can then ask questions aloud to receive audio answers and continue the dialogue with follow-up queries. Additionally, users can explore web links for more in-depth information.

“Search Live is designed for those moments when you need real-time help, and typing out a query just won’t cut it,” Google wrote in a blog post.

“If you want to ask about something in front of you, like how to install a new shelving unit, you can enable your camera to add visual context. This way, Search can see what your camera sees and offer helpful suggestions, plus links to more information on the web.”

Google also noted that users can access Search Live if they are already using Google Lens. Simply tap the “Live” option at the bottom of the screen while pointing the camera.

Additionally, the tech giant announced that Google Translate’s “Live Translate” feature is expanding to iOS. This feature allows users to hear real-time translations through their headphones and will now be available in more countries, including Germany, Spain, France, Nigeria, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan, Bangladesh, and Thailand.

According to Google, the expansion allows Android and iOS users to access real-time translations on any pair of headphones in more than 70 languages.