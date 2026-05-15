Google tests reducing free Gmail storage to 5GB for new users

Creating a Gmail account usually provides users with 15GB of free cloud storage, which is quite generous and sufficient for most people if managed properly. However, it appears that Google is testing a new policy where users receive only 5GB of free storage unless they add a phone number to their account.

A screenshot shared on Reddit by the user sungusungu (via PiunikaWeb) showed that they were only given 5GB of free storage with their new Gmail account. They also had the option to unlock the full 15GB of free storage by adding a phone number.

Google has confirmed to Android Authority that this test aims to provide more information about the feature.

The company said, “We’re testing a new storage policy for new accounts created in select regions that will help us continue to provide a high-quality storage service to our users, while encouraging users to improve their account security and data recovery.”

In other words, Google claims it’s encouraging new users to add their phone numbers to enhance security.

Reddit users questioned the so-called “free” services, with some suggesting it’s a new method for Google to gather data. Others, however, noted it might help prevent spam.

Users tried to create a new Gmail account to see if the prompt would appear for them, but Google wouldn’t let them proceed without first adding a phone number.

Conversely, other Gmail accounts without a phone number still show 15GB of storage. It’s unclear whether this is a broader rollout or an A/B test in certain regions. Google has not announced any updates, and its support page still states that each account gets 15GB of free storage. For now, there’s no cause for concern.