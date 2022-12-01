Google to continue its services in Pakistan after 1st Dec

Islamabad: The finance ministry considered the suggestions of IT Minister Syed Amin ul Haq and agreed to pay dues of Google, after which the threat of Google play store suspension has been averted.

IT and Telecommunication Minister Amin ul Haq said, “the payments will be made as per the scheduled time and the paid Google apps will not be blocked.”

He further added, “within a month, the Ministry of IT, Finance and State Bank will formulate a plan of action by mutual decisions.”

“The State Bank was instructed to delay the implementation of the policy for one month while telecom operators were given one month time to implement the payment procedure.” Federal Minister stated.

According to Federal Minister, “the telecom operators had appealed to the IT Ministry for assistance in the matter and had written to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to make the payments.

It maybe noted here that last week the SBP suspended $34 million in payments to international service providers like Google, Amazon, and Meta.

After which rumors were started circulating on social media platforms that Android users in Pakistan would not be able to get Google Play Store services beginning on December 1, 2022.

