Google to launch a darker ‘dark mode’ for Android users

Google is reportedly testing an even darker mode for its android search app, the new shade is different from last month’s pitch-black desktop test.

According to 9to5Google, Google is reportedly testing a darker dark mode for its Android search app. This new shade still is different from the pitch-black mode on desktops, launched by Google last month. The new model is darker than the usual dark grey but still lighter than pitch black.

Also Read: Google introduces WhatsApp-like features for Spaces

Google’s new in-app dark mode could be more attractive for users with OLED displays. The mode could help them save battery life. The new shade is available on Google’s latest 13.8 in the Google Play Store which you can get via APKMirror, an archive that allows Android users to download items not readily available on their device, or go the official route by joining the beta test group, Android Police said.

Google had confirmed the release of dark mode for Google Search in February for its desktop users after the company confirmed that it was testing dark mode on desktops last year. Users can choose the range of colour on their own, but much like the desktop release we just saw, a wider release could take months to get to more people officially.

Comments