Google to launch a new Pixel device at its upcoming August event

A surprise device may be revealed at the Made by Google event on August 12. In addition to the Pixel 11 lineup and Pixel Watch 5, Google is expected to introduce a new item tracker called the Google Pixel Tag.

Leaked listings and photos show the Pixel Tag will come in a color called Fog Light and have the model number GA12506. A European retail leak lists the price at €30, or about $34, which suggests Google wants to keep it affordable.

At first, most rumors focused on the tracker’s hardware. However, Google’s Gemini AI assistant accidentally shared important details about the device before its release.

Early testers found that Gemini gave step-by-step instructions for the Pixel Tag. It explained that users will set up and manage the device using Android’s new Find Hub app.

According to the AI-generated response, the Pixel Tag features a built-in speaker and supports Fast Pair for an effortless connection with Pixel smartphones.

Gemini also confirmed that the Pixel Tag will include Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology. This means users can track the tag’s location on a map using UWB and Google’s crowdsourced network.

UWB is a big improvement over regular Bluetooth tracking. Bluetooth estimates distance based on signal strength, but UWB measures the exact time it takes radio waves to travel between devices.

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This Time-of-Flight method makes tracking much more accurate. It gives users directions and distance readings within inches, similar to what high-end trackers from Apple and Samsung offer.

The Pixel Tag will use the large Find Hub network for tracking. With over 1 billion active Android devices worldwide, the network can anonymously detect a Pixel Tag’s Bluetooth signal when someone walks by.

This process sends the tracker’s location to Google’s servers. It does not alert the person whose phone detected it or risk user privacy. The system is developed to help people quickly and safely find lost items.