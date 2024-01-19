Google to shut down Business Profile websites from March

Google recently gave a three-month grace period before shutting down the websites created with the Google Business Profiles.

After three months, in March this year, the websites made with Google Business Profiles will be shut down and the customers, visiting the website will be redirected to the business profile.

This measure will be effective from March to June 10 and after this period, customers attempting to access these profiles will encounter a “page not found” error, and these profiles will cease to support websites.

However, the company recommends updating your Google Business Profile to point to a new website.

To continue having a website for your business, you can create websites with different domains, such as WordPress, Squarespace, GoDaddy, Google Sites, Shopify, etc. And update the information on their existing profile.