Google to support over 1,500 women developers in Pakistan

Google has decided to organise seven Women Techmakers (WTM) events in Pakistan this year to support and empower more than 1,550 women developers across five cities.

The seven events – which will comprise rallies, workshops, networking events and conferences – will run from March 8 till May to provide training in various entrepreneurship areas including leadership, technical skills, and how to overcome unique challenges facing women in tech.

The IWD theme for WTM events this year is #DareToBe.

According to the press release, local WTM ambassadors will host the events with support from Google. The WTM ambassador program supports women in tech who are looking to create impact and give back to their communities.

Farhan S. Qureshi, Google Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka said: “These events, in collaboration with Women Techmakers (WTM) Ambassadors, don’t only recognize the accomplishments of women in tech, but will also encourage more women to join the fast-growing tech industry.

Over the years, WTM and its ambassadors have organized many events that have helped women developers reach their true and full potential. That said, the program will promote diversity, equality, and inclusion in the tech sector, which is the primary mission of Google,” he added.

WTM is a global initiative by Google to provide visibility, community, and resources for women in tech said a news.

