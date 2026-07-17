Google to train 350000 Pakistani students

Google has announced to confer 350,000 Google Career Certificates to Pakistani students as part of an expanded digital skills initiative aimed at equipping students and professionals with advanced digital skills, including artificial intelligence (AI).

Google said that it has added 150,000 new scholarships for Pakistani students this year, bringing the total number of certificates available under the program to 350,000.

Under this program, participants across Pakistan will be able to access online, industry-recognized courses covering a range of fields, including AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, project management, digital marketing and e-commerce.

Read Also: Win Rs.14million through this program- check eligibility, criteria

Google said the program is designed to help young people develop skills that can improve their employment prospects, support freelance careers and encourage entrepreneurship.

The company added that it has steadily increased its investment in digital education in Pakistan since 2022 and is now expanding the initiative into a broader workforce development program.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with local partners, including Tech Valley, the Punjab Higher Education Commission, and the Higher Education Department.

Conversely, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication of Pakistan has directed ministry officials to complete at least two Google Career Certificate courses, so as to promote the effective use of AI and other advanced digital technologies across the public sector.