Google Translate is bringing a new AI-powered pronunciation practice feature in celebration of its 20th anniversary to support your language-learning goals for 2026. This new feature seeks to help users enhance their speaking skills in supported languages.

According to The Verge, users can now listen to the correct pronunciation, practice saying the phrase themselves, and receive instant feedback on how close they are to the target pronunciation.

On the Google Translate app for Android, you can type in text, get a translation, and tap the speaker icon to hear the phrase spoken at normal or slower speeds. Then, simply tap the new “practice” and “pronunciation” buttons, speak into the microphone, and follow on-screen guidance that points out which parts of the word or sentence could use a bit more practice.

For example, the tool can split a word into syllables and show phonetic hints to help improve your pronunciation.

Google is excited to bring this feature first to Android users in the US with support for languages such as English, Spanish, and Hindi. They plan to expand this helpful tool to additional markets, operating systems, and languages over time.