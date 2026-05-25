Google Wallet redesign brings automatic boarding passes and new features

Android users now find Google Wallet increasingly indispensable for managing not just payment cards but also travel tickets and more. Recently, the company quietly introduced a highly anticipated redesign, accompanied by numerous new features.

Notably, updates to travel tickets now include automatic boarding pass delivery after check-in. Additionally, users can now join frequent-flyer programs directly within Google Wallet, eliminating the need to switch to an airline’s app.

At Google I/O, the company announced several updates, including API enhancements, expanded global Digital ID coverage, and new digital receipt support to create a seamless user experience.

Developers now have access to a dedicated API for directly sharing digital receipts with Google Wallet, which Google states “will enable you to keep your customers informed and reduce support issues during the post-purchase phase.”

Additionally, Google Pay has introduced Cross-device Payment Verification, a feature enhancing security, especially for desktop transactions, by requiring payment confirmation on a secondary device.

As reported by 9to5Google, Google highlights a process in which desktop users will be prompted to authenticate on their mobile device via a secure push notification or by scanning a QR code. They can then approve the payment by unlocking their trusted Android device with a biometric, such as face unlock or a fingerprint, or by entering a PIN.

The redesign introduces a new floating action button, which Google has added to serve as a shortcut to most Google Wallet components, eliminating the need to hunt around for them.