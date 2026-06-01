What Google actually changed — and what it didn’t say

Google’s official guidance is deliberately sparse: the May update is “a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites.” That’s nearly word-for-word identical to what they said for every 2025 core update. No new ranking systems have been announced.

What we do know from the March update’s aftermath is that this cycle has introduced tighter evaluation across three specific areas: content quality and depth, AI-generated or thin text, and Core Web Vitals performance. The May update continues that same trajectory.

“Core updates can influence Google Discover, featured snippets, and other Search features — not just organic rankings. For news sites, this means your Discover traffic is as exposed as your search traffic.”

The biggest change: composite Core Web Vitals scoring

The March 2026 update introduced a significant technical change that carries forward into May: Google now evaluates Core Web Vitals as a composite score rather than three separate signals. This is critical for news publishers to understand.

LCP- Largest Contentful Paint How fast your main content loads. Hero images and article text are primary triggers. INP- Interaction to Next Paint Responsiveness to user interactions. Heavy ad scripts on news sites are a common culprit. CLS- Cumulative Layout Shift Late-loading ads shifting content is the #1 issue for news layouts.

Under the new composite model, passing two out of three metrics is no longer good enough.

Failing even one results in compounded ranking penalties, while passing all three earns a stronger boost. For ad-heavy news sites — where late-loading ads, third-party scripts, and banner injections are standard — this is a direct threat to rankings.

Action for tech teams: Run a full Core Web Vitals audit using Google Search Console’s “Page Experience” report and Chrome UX Report. Prioritize fixing INP first — it’s where most news sites currently fail, and its impact on rankings has grown significantly since replacing FID.

E-E-A-T: still the foundation, now more strictly enforced

Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trust (E-E-A-T) remain the central quality framework Google uses to evaluate content — and the 2026 updates have raised the bar on each dimension. For news organisations, this isn’t abstract SEO theory; it maps directly to editorial decisions.

Bylines matter more than ever. Articles with named, credentialled authors — especially on health, finance, and politics — perform significantly better. Anonymous or generic bylines are a negative signal. Author pages need substance. Link bylines to detailed author bios with credentials, beat history, and social/professional profiles. Thin or missing author pages undermine trust signals. Sourcing and citations are evaluated. Articles that link out to primary sources, official reports, and expert quotes signal authenticity. Internal-only linking looks thin. “About” and editorial policy pages. Google’s quality raters actively check these. A detailed, transparent “About Us” and visible editorial corrections policy are trust anchors for news sites. Update timestamps count. For evergreen or developing stories, clearly showing when content was last reviewed or updated is a freshness and trust signal.

AI-generated content: the tightening squeeze

The May update continues a trend that accelerated through 2025: Google’s systems are increasingly capable of identifying and downgrading content that lacks genuine human insight, first-hand reporting, or editorial judgment — regardless of whether it was written by AI or a human producing undifferentiated, templated copy.

This doesn’t mean AI tools are banned from newsrooms. It means content that reads as generic, lacks original reporting, or adds no analytical value beyond what already exists on the web faces growing suppression in rankings. For news SEO teams pushing volume over quality, the signal is clear: the quantity-first playbook is losing its footing fast.

“Google’s 2026 updates are less about punishment and more about re-ranking content based on improved understanding. Sites with genuine depth, real authorship, and original reporting are being rewarded. Everything else is being quietly moved down.”

What news site owners should prioritise right now

Given that the rollout is still underway, here is a prioritised action checklist for different stakeholders across a news organisation:

Owners & editors: Do not make major structural changes mid-rollout. Monitor Search Console for traffic and impression drops on a daily basis until the update completes. Content writers: Prioritise original reporting, first-person sourcing, and expert attribution. Revisit top-traffic articles to ensure they have named authors, updated timestamps, and credible outbound links. SEO teams: Audit the composite Core Web Vitals score for your top pages. Identify which articles fail CLS due to ad injection and flag them for the tech team. Review your Discover performance separately. Tech teams: Prioritise INP fixes — lazy-load third-party ad and analytics scripts where possible. Review image sizing for LCP on article templates. Ensure ads use reserved space to prevent layout shift. All teams: Read and align with Google’s “helpful, people-first content” guidance. It remains the single clearest statement of what Google’s systems are optimising for.

What to expect next

Based on the new six-week cadence established in 2026, a third core update in June or July 2026 is highly probable. The pace of change has accelerated sharply — 14 or more confirmed algorithm updates have rolled out since January 2023, and each new update compounds the effects of prior ones.

For news publishers, the strategic imperative is the same as it has been since Google began its quality-first pivot: build sustainable content practices that would survive any update, rather than optimising for any single signal. Original reporting, credentialled authorship, fast and stable page performance, and genuine editorial depth are not SEO tactics — they are the product. The 2026 updates are simply making that reality impossible to ignore.

ALERT: The May 2026 core update is currently rolling out. Ranking volatility is expected until mid-June 2026. Avoid making sweeping content or technical changes mid-rollout — wait for the dust to settle before diagnosing impact.