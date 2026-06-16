Actor Corey Feldman has been hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency during a flight from Chicago to Los Angeles.

According to multiple reports, the 54-year-old actor, best known for his roles in The Goonies and Stand By Me, was transported to a local hospital after his plane landed at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that emergency responders were dispatched to the airport to assist a 54-year-old male passenger who was later taken to a hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment.

According to TMZ, Feldman began feeling unwell during the flight and was reportedly examined by a doctor who happened to be among the passengers. Sources close to the actor told the outlet that medical professionals believe he may be suffering from pancreatitis or gallstones, although an official diagnosis has not been confirmed.

The health scare came just days after Feldman traveled to Chicago to participate in a special anniversary celebration honoring the classic 1986 film Stand By Me.

The actor appeared alongside former co-stars Jerry O’Connell and Wil Wheaton at an event titled Stand By Me: The Film and Its Stars 40 Years Later at The Chicago Theatre.

Late Sunday night, Feldman shared a carousel of photos and videos to Instagram of him driving to Chicago for the event — stopping by Michael Jackson’s childhood home in Gary, Indiana, on the way — and of the event itself.