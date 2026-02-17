Gordon Ramsay celebrates Netflix show launch with family

As Gordon Ramsay reached a new milestone, his family came together to support him. With family and friends by his side, the 59-year-old British celebrity chef toasted the launch of his six-part Netflix series, Being Gordon Ramsay, at London’s Lucky Cat restaurant.

While his wife Tana Ramsay, 51, looked stunning in a stylish black dress and posed for pictures with their children Oscar James, 6, Holly Anna, 26, and Matilda, 24, Gordon looked smart in a traditional blue suit over a black t-shirt. However, it appeared that their other children—Jesse James, 2; Jack Scott, 26; and Megan, 27—were not present for the festivities.

The Ramsay family seemed happy and upbeat as they celebrated Gordon’s new reality show, which takes viewers behind the scenes as he prepares five culinary projects at London’s 22 Bishopsgate. Wearing a matching skirt and an oversized black shirt, Victoria Beckham also joined the festivities. Being Gordon Ramsay will be available to the public on February 18.

Earlier this month, Gordon Ramsay weighed in on the ongoing rift within the Beckham family, suggesting that Brooklyn Beckham may be “blinded by love” as tensions continue between him and his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

Speaking to The Sun while promoting his upcoming Netflix series Being Gordon Ramsay, the celebrity chef described the situation as difficult and emotionally complex.

He suggested Brooklyn is eager to build his own identity within his marriage to Nicola Peltz Beckham, which has coincided with his highly publicised fallout with his family.

‘We have reached a mutual agreement, both legally and personally confirming that neither of us will speak negatively about the other going forward. This decision reflects a shared commitment to our family and stability.’

They added: ‘We want to stand united for our children. We are hoping this is the start of a positive relationship. We ask for understanding and support from both the media and the public as we move ahead.’