Gordon Ramsay reveals skin cancer – Guess what he’s warning fans about

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has revealed he has undergone treatment to remove skin cancer. The 58-year-old confirmed that doctors removed a basal cell carcinoma from below his ear, and he thanked the medical team for their quick work.

Gordon Ramsay explained that the type of cancer he had is a non-melanoma form, caused mainly by exposure to ultraviolet light from the sun or sunbeds. He used the news to urge his fans to take sun safety seriously by wearing sunscreen, covering up and avoiding too much direct exposure.

Gordon Ramsay also reassured supporters that he is recovering well and remains grateful for the care he received. Messages of support poured in from friends, family and charities, including Cancer Research UK, which praised him for helping raise awareness.

According to the NHS, basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer in the UK and often appears as unusual patches or growths on the skin, particularly on areas like the head, neck, shoulders, back, hands and lower legs.

Gordon Ramsay, best known for shows such as Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares and his ITV travel series with Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix, also continues to run his global restaurant empire, which has been awarded multiple Michelin stars.

By sharing his own health experience, Gordon Ramsay has highlighted the importance of protecting skin from the sun and recognising the early signs of cancer.

Also Read: Gordon Ramsay’s Los Angeles mansion targeted in swatting prank

Earlier, the TV celebrity Gordon Ramsay was the recent victim of an unsafe swatting prank, where emergency services were falsely sent to a location under the pretence of a serious crime.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) answered a 911 call claiming that a gunman was opening fire at Chef Ramsay’s luxurious Bel Air mansion.

However, officers found no indication or clue of a shootout upon arrival, and neighbours also confirmed that nothing unusual as described over the call had taken place.

The Kitchen Star Gordon Ramsay, 58, was not at his LA mansion during the incident.

Authorities launched an investigation into the swatting prank, and they continue to investigate the swatting incident, emphasising the dangers of such pranks, which waste police resources and create unnecessary panic. So far, no arrests have been made.

Swatting has become an alarming trend, targeting high-profile celebrities and public figures. In recent years, stars such as Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Aniston, and Rihanna have also fallen victim to similar hoaxes.

This is not the first time Gordon Ramsay has been affected by crime. Earlier this year, thieves stole nearly 500 ornaments from his Lucky Cat restaurant in London’s Mayfair, causing a loss of over £2,000.