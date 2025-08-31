Gordon Ramsay net worth 2025: The fortune behind the famous chef

Gordon Ramsay has had quite a year. After recently revealing he underwent treatment for skin cancer, fans are not only relieved about his recovery but also curious about the size of his fortune. And the answer is big: Gordon Ramsay net worth in 2025 stands at an estimated $220 million.

From football dreams to fine dining

Before Gordon Ramsay net worth became headline news, the chef dreamed of a career in football. An injury ended those ambitions, pushing him towards cooking. He trained under top chefs in London and France before opening Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in Chelsea in 1998, which quickly earned global acclaim.

Rise to fame on Television

Ramsay’s net worth began to rise even further when he became a household name on television. Documentaries such as Boiling Point introduced him to audiences, while Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares made him an international star. Despite his reputation for fiery language, he insists that he remains a serious chef first and foremost.

Expanding the empire

The growth of Gordon Ramsay net worth in 2025 is also tied to his business ventures. He struck a $100 million deal with Lion Capital in 2019 to expand in North America. By 2026, this will include around 75 restaurants across the United States. Beyond dining, he has launched a wine brand, cookware investments, frozen foods and even his own cooking school in the UK.

Earnings and Restaurants

Forbes reported that Gordon Ramsay earned $70 million in 2020 alone. He continues to make about $225,000 per episode for his TV shows. As of March 2025, Gordon Ramsay net worth includes revenue from between 80 and 90 restaurants worldwide. His dining venues brought in nearly $96 million in 2022, showing strong recovery after the pandemic.

Signature Success

Ramsay’s net worth is also driven by his public profile and his reputation for dishes like the famous Beef Wellington. While he does not profit directly from restaurants featured on Kitchen Nightmares, his salary and continued success in hospitality ensure that Gordon Ramsay net worth remains among the highest in the food industry.