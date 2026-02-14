Gordon Ramsay shares update on 'upset' Victoria Beckham after fallout with Brooklyn

Gordon Ramsay has weighed in on the ongoing rift within the Beckham family, suggesting that Brooklyn Beckham may be “blinded by love” as tensions continue between him and his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

Speaking to The Sun while promoting his upcoming Netflix series Being Gordon Ramsay, the celebrity chef described the situation as difficult and emotionally complex.

He suggested Brooklyn is eager to build his own identity within his marriage to Nicola Peltz Beckham, which has coincided with his highly publicized fallout with his family.

“It’s hard, isn’t it, when you’re infatuated? Love is blind. They say it for that reason,” Ramsay said, adding, “He’s desperate to stand on his own two feet. He’s desperate to forge his own way, and I respect that from Brooklyn. It’s such a good thing to do. But remember where you came from. And honestly, one day you’re not going to have your mum and dad, and you need to understand that.”

“Victoria is upset, and with every right to be upset,” Ramsay said adding that he and his family also attended Brooklyn’s 2022 Palm Beach wedding. “I know 24/7, seven days a week, just how much David loves Brooklyn.”

In recent months, Brooklyn unfollowed most of his relatives on social media and released a statement declaring he did not wish to reconcile with his family, saying he was standing up for himself after years of feeling controlled.

However, he maintains a “solid” relationship with Ramsay. The “Master Chef” host revealed in his Friday interview that he and Brooklyn have “messaged a little bit.”

He concluded, urging Brooklyn to remember where he comes from and the sacrifices his parents have made on his behalf.