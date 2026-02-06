Gordon Ramsay speaks up on 'unwanted' conflict

Gordon Ramsay broke his silence on the “unwanted” family drama situation.

The world-famous cook, who just married off his daughter, Holly, to Olympian Adam Peaty, stated that it feels “useless”.

While addressing the situation to the Daily Mail in his latest conversation, the TV star gushed, “It’s just upsetting. It’s all self-inflicted from their side, because we’ve done nothing, none of what you’ve read: no rudeness, no ignorance, we welcomed them”.

Gordon confessed that they have always treated the family of the swimmer like “royalty” and now he would like to draw a “line in the sand”.

He continued, “We sent a chauffeur-driven car for them to come to the engagement party and treated them like royalty”.

The British chef added that it was the couple’s choice, who got married in December at the star-studded event, to not invite the athlete’s relative.

On a professional note, Gordon is ready to release his upcoming documentary series, which features the build-up to the launch of his five business ventures in a 63-storey skyscraper.

For the unversed, the “family drama” started when the mother of the groom, Caroline, was not invited to the bride’s hen do.