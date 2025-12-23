Gordon Ramsay, Tana Ramsay celebrate 29 years together

British Chef Gordon Ramsay expressed love to his wife, Tana Ramsay, on their 29th wedding Anniversary.

On Sunday, December 21, the chef, in a joint post with his wife, posted on Instagram, announcing the special occasion.

The post was captioned, “29yrs ago I got to marry my best friend”. The couple further added, “What a journey and thank you, Love you so much”.

The post featured a carousel of heartwarming images spanning nearly three decades of their marriage. The first photo in the slideshow showed the couple as a young bride and groom on their wedding day, smiling as they posed together. Another image captured the British chef and his wife sharing an intimate moment.

The remaining photos highlighted milestones and snapshots from across their nearly three decades together.