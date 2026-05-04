Gordon Ramsay's move fuels Beckham family tension

Gordon Ramsay’s long-standing friendship with David Beckham may face new challenges due to a recent business decision that puts him in potential rivalry with the Beckham family. According to reports, the celebrity chef intends to enter the hot sauce market with a product titled “Hotter Than Hell,” a name already associated with his eateries.

If the launch is successful, Gordon Ramsay would find himself in direct competition with Brooklyn Beckham, who launched his own sauce brand, Cloud23, in 2024. Brooklyn has previously discussed the significant effort behind his endeavor, characterizing it as a passion project aimed at creating something unique in the culinary market.

The timing of Ramsay’s alleged plans has garnered attention, especially in light of recent widespread discussions regarding internal difficulties within the Beckham family. While David and Victoria Beckham remain close friends with Ramsay—and the chef has publicly supported them amid rumored tension with their son—the situation has become increasingly complex.

Reports suggest that despite the business overlap, Ramsay’s connection with Brooklyn has not completely collapsed, and the two have continued to communicate. However, other sources indicate that Brooklyn discreetly unfollowed Gordon Ramsay on social media after disagreeing with some of the chef’s public remarks. Nevertheless, Ramsay reportedly believes that family relationships can still improve over time, regardless of current issues.