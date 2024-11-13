‘Gossip Girl’ star Chanel Maya Banks goes missing

Actress Chanel Maya Banks, who starred in ‘Gossip Girl’ as Jenny Humphrey’s friend Sawyer Bennett, has gone missing.

According to US media outlets, the missing actress was heard from on October 30 and has since mysteriously vanished without leaving a trace.

The 36-year-old actress’s family revealed that she was living in the Playa Vista area in Los Angeles with her husband.

A search operation was initiated after authorities could not locate her in two separate welfare checks at her home.

The family of Chanel Maya Banks said that they recently entered the apartment and found her belongings and dog still there.

Her cousin, Danielle-Tori Singh said that she flew in from Canada to help authorities search for the missing ‘Gossip Girl’ star as she suspected her husband of having something to do with her disappearance.

“Five days without hearing from my cousin is red flags and alarm bells. She doesn’t go more than 48 hours without speaking to me or her mom. … That girl is more like a big sister to me,” Singh told local media outlets.

Meanwhile, she said Chanel Maya Banks’ husband remains uncooperative with the family and authorities to help locate his wife.

“He’s not willing to help LAPD. He’s not willing to help me or her mom find her. He is removing flyers off of posts and cars,” Danielle-Tori Singh added.

It is worth mentioning here that Banks has appeared in the cop drama ‘Blue Bloods’ and the film ‘Twelve,’ co-starring her with rapper 50 Cent, Rory Culkin and Emma Roberts.

Best known for her role in ‘Gossip Gir,’ Banks has also acted under the name Chanel Farrell.