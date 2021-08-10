Govt challenges LHC verdict on sugar price in SC

LAHORE: The federal government on Tuesday filed an appeal against the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) August 3 verdict regarding sugar price in the Supreme Court, reported ARY News.

The appeal pleads with the apex court to set aside the high court’s verdict. It states that a single bench of the LHC handed the verdict that can’t stand in the eyes of the law.

The appeal says the government fixed sugar price under the Price Control and Prevention of profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977 and that the LHC doesn’t have the authority to fix price of sweetener.

“The high court’s verdict giving temporary relief to sugar mills negates the facts,” it argues, and pleads with the top court to declare it void.

Hearing the challenge on sugar millers petitioning against fixing sugar price in the province, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had last released its verdict deeming all the petitions against maintainable.

The court stayed the government from carrying out measures against the millers and directed the cane commissioner to compile the record on sugar supply.

LHC’s verdict now combined all the petitions with the original case and directed officials to build a consensus on prices as the petitioners’ counsel said it was impossible for the millers to sell sugar at government fixed Rs89.5. He added that there side was not taken into account as the government announced fixed sugar price.