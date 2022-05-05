Government decides to bring Farah Khan back to Pakistan

Federal government decided to bring back Farah Khan to Pakistan from Dubai for investigation in the assets case against her, according to sources.

Sources mentioned the presence of Farah Khan, who is a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi, is necessary for the investigation. The legal formalities got underway for her return.

It is pertinent to mention that a spokesperson of the National Accountability Bureau said a huge turnover amounting to Rs847 million had been found in her account during the last three years, which did not commensurate with her stated account profile.

These credits were received in her account and withdrawn immediately within a short period.



Related – NAB launches probe against Farah Khan

NAB is an independent institution and the investigation launched against her is as per the rule of the law and constitution, the spokesperson said.

Former prime minister Imran Khan had earlier said, “My spouse is a housewife, they found nothing against her, so they booked her friend in case”.

Imran Khan said that “the real estate business has generated a lot of money during the last three years. Farah Khan has been in the real estate business for the last 20 years.”

The PTI chairman said that initiating these cases is intended at attacking his person, reiterating that Farah is innocent.

“I ask the NAB if a case can even be built against Farah Khan or not?” Imran Khan questioned.

Earlier, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is protecting the country while Imran Khan is protecting Farah Khan.

Comments