ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) has demanded a 200 percent increase in salaries and a 500 percent increase in house rent, medical and other allowances for government employees ahead of the announcement of the federal budget for fiscal year 2026-27, ARY News reported.

According to details, APCA’s central leadership has presented a six-point charter of demands to the government and announced a large-scale protest demonstration in Islamabad on June 2 to press for the acceptance of its proposals.

Among its key demands, the association has called for an immediate 200 percent increase in basic pay scales for government employees, arguing that soaring inflation and rising living costs have made it increasingly difficult for workers to meet their daily expenses.

APCA has also sought a 500 percent increase in house rent, medical and other official allowances, saying existing benefits no longer reflect current economic realities.

The association further demanded that the government permanently halt any plans to privatise public-sector institutions.

Criticising the government’s economic policies, APCA leaders said persistent inflation has severely affected the purchasing power of government employees and clerical staff.

They argued that the sharp rise in the cost of living has placed an unbearable burden on workers, making it difficult for many families to survive on current salaries.

To increase pressure on the government ahead of the budget, APCA has called for a nationwide protest in Islamabad on June 2. Clerks and government employees from across the country are expected to participate in the demonstration.

Meanwhile, authorities in the federal capital have reportedly begun making security arrangements in anticipation of the protest.