ISLAMABAD, August 17: The government has decided to conduct hepatitis screening of government employees working in Islamabad, with the screening drive set to begin on August 18, ARY News reported.

According to sources, employees of all ministries and institutions will be screened for hepatitis. Federal Minister Mustafa Kamal will launch the hepatitis C screening programme at the Ministry of Health.

Sources said employees who test positive for hepatitis C will be provided free PCR tests. The government will also provide free medicines to hepatitis-positive government employees.

A total of Rs67 billion has been allocated for the Prime Minister’s Hepatitis Programme, while Rs1 billion has been allocated for the programme in the current fiscal year.

Sources said 50,000 testing kits have been purchased for the Prime Minister’s Hepatitis Programme. Testing of hepatitis C samples is currently underway at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The screening programme is aimed at identifying hepatitis cases among government employees and ensuring that those who test positive receive further testing and treatment.