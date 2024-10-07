Government likely to collapse by december: Asad Qaiser

KARACHI: The former speaker of National Assembly (NA), Asad Qaiser, claimed that a whopping Rs 112 million have been offered to the members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for constitutional amendments, ARY News reported on Monday.

During an exclusive interview with ARY News, the former speaker of NA and PTI’s senior leader – Asad Qaiser – claimed that there is an attempt to ‘bribe’ the parliamentarians of PTI for vote in favor of constitutional amendments and an offer of up to Rs 112 million has been made to them.

Asad Qaiser stated that no amendment will be allowed in hasty manner and warned that any illegal amendments will face strong resistance in the parliament.

He demanded to present the draft of the amendments to review and discussion otherwise the party will not allow any unilateral amendments.

Qaiser lauded the efforts of JUI-F chief for opposing the ‘unconstitutional amendments’ and hoped that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will play crucial role for rule of the constitution.

“I also suggest Bilawal Bhutto not take any decision in rush,” Qaiser said.

Asad Qaiser asserted that the protest will continue until clear instructions are received from the founder of PTI. He praised the workers for effectively running the movement, stating that PTI did not participate in the protest without its leader’s directive.

The PTI leader condemned the attack on KP House, labeling it as an unlawful act and a violation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s assets. He called for the immediate announcement of the new Chief Justice’s appointment.

He also highlighted internal tensions within the PML-N, and its strained relationship with the PPP, predicting that the current government could end by December.

Regarding KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Qaiser stated that he was unaware of his return and did not know whether any negotiations took place. He promised to speak with Gandapur to gather more details on the matter.