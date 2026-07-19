KARACHI, July 19: Inspector General (IG) Sindh has ordered a province-wide crackdown against the illegal use of government registration number plates on private vehicles, ARY News reported.

According to an official directive issued by the Sindh Police, some government officers have been using official registration plates on their personal vehicles, which has been declared an unlawful practice and misuse of official privileges.

The circular said the misuse of government number plates affects transparency and creates hurdles in law enforcement. All officers have been instructed to ensure that official registration plates are used only on government-allotted vehicles.

The IG Sindh made it clear that no one will be allowed to install, display or use government number plates on private vehicles under any circumstances.

Police field formations across Sindh have been directed to launch a special campaign to identify vehicles carrying illegal government number plates.

The order states that action will be taken against violators regardless of the owner’s rank or official position. Illegal government number plates will be confiscated, while vehicles may also be taken into custody if required.

The directive further said criminal cases can also be registered where legal requirements are met.

Supervisory officers have been instructed to personally ensure strict implementation of the orders. The IG warned that any negligence or granting of undue favour to violators will result in departmental action.

The orders have been issued for immediate implementation across Sindh.