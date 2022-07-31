Government announces reduction in petrol price

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Sunday a reduction in the price of petrol by Rs3.05 per litre for the first 15 days of August 2022, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by the Finance Division, the government has slashed petrol price by Rs3.05 per litre and light diesel oil by Rs12 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel has been jacked up by Rs8.95 per litre, while the rate of kerosene oil was gone up by Rs4.62 per litre.

The new price of petrol will be Rs227.19 per litre, high-speed diesel 244.95, kerosene oil 201.07 and LSD 191.32 per litre.

The government is able to decrease the price of petrol by Rs 3.05 per litre. The price of diesel has however gone up by Rs 8.95. These prices are effective from midnight August 1. Pakistan Zindabad pic.twitter.com/YQGp9bYiss — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) July 31, 2022

The new rates of petroleum products will go into effect at midnight tonight.

According to the notification, the changes were introduced following a reduction in the prices of petroleum products in the global market.

“Owing to the fluctuation in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variations, the government has decided to revise the existing prices of petroleum products to pass on the impact to the consumers,” the statement read.

