Government revokes Censor Board’s independent status

The federal government has revoked the Central Board of Film Censors’ independent capacity, granted in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tenure, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the censor board would come under the information minister.

In 2020, the PTI government made the censor board independent, which was an earlier subordinate of the Ministry of Information and Broadcast. The federal cabinet gave the approval to revoke the independent status of the entity.

