Government team to hold talks with protesting banned group

LAHORE: A team of government ministers will hold talks with the protesting banned group on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The government’s negotiating team comprises of Federal Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid, Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri and Punjab’s law minister Raja Basharat.

Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Lahore from Karachi today and started contacts with various religious leaders.

“The government believes to settle issues with dialogue. Protection of life and property is the foremost priority of the government,” Qadri said.

The prime minister has also directed Shaikh Rashid to reach Lahore for talks with the protesting group.

The protest by the banned group has affected Internet service in different areas of Lahore including Shahdara, Badami Bagh, Ferozwala and areas adjacent to the Ravi Bridge.

A spokesperson of Lahore Police in a statement said that two policemen were martyred and 44 were injured in the violent protest of the workers of the proscribed group yesterday.

The police spokesperson has identified the martyred policemen as head constable Ayub and constable Khalid Javed.

“In the violence by the angry mob 44 policemen got serious injuries”, the police spokesperson added.

