ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to present the budget for fiscal year 2026-27 on June 10.

Sources said the National Assembly’s budget session will be held at 5:00 pm on June 10, while summaries for convening the National Assembly and Senate sessions have already been forwarded for approval.

Budget proposals for FY2026-27 have been finalized and will be presented by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb during the National Assembly session.

The federal budget was initially scheduled to be presented on June 5, 2026. However, the government later decided to reschedule the budget announcement.

The decision followed a meeting held on Wednesday between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, and senior leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as part of routine pre-budget consultations.

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office, participants unanimously agreed to recommend to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif that the federal budget for fiscal year 2026-27 be announced on June 10.

The meeting reviewed key budgetary matters, including current and development expenditures, the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), fiscal sustainability, public welfare initiatives, and strategies for inclusive economic growth.

Read More: Born into debt: Every Pakistani owes over Rs333,000

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Saleem Mandviwala, Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, Finance Secretary Imdadullah Bosal, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial, and other senior government officials attended the meeting.