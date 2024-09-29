Governor laments ‘no-go area’ in KP from DIK to Kohat

MULTAN: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that KP is facing the problem of lawlessness again.

“Those, who are on roads today, we had given them a peaceful Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013, the province has returned to lawlessness again,” Governor KP talking to media here said.

“Who did it, your government ruling the province,” Kundi said.

“Most of the area from Dera Ismail Khan to Kohat has become a “no-go area”, governor said. “You are as ineligible and incompetent that don’t know what is happening in the province,” KP governor said in his scathing remarks.

“You would know about the province when you will become free from your occupation of rallies and processions,” Kundi addressing the PTI’s administration in KP said.

Governor Kundi expressed concerns over the increasing unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “No cabinet session held on the law and order in the province”, he said.

“You had got coffers full of money in KP but now there is nothing,” he said.

KP Governor said that the People’s Party is campaigning for the constitutional court. Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto, actively presenting the case of establishment of constitutional court before the lawyers’ community and general public.