Governor Punjab bans political activities in universities

Governor Punjab Baleegh-ur-Rehman has written to all public sector universities’ Vice Chancellors to ban political activities within the university premises, ARY News reported.

The decision comes after multiple universities including the Government College (GC) University Lahore, and Sargodha University invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders to address the students.

The letter written by the Governor read that entry of political leaders to the universities is not banned however, no political program would be allowed to be held in the universities.

He added that educational institutes should be used as a platform to spread hatred and political agendas. Universities should be utilized for educational purposes only, he added.

Earlier today, addressing an event at Sargodha University PTI Chief Imran Khan said that Governor Punjab was issued special orders to stop his speech at the university. If political leaders are not allowed to address the students, then how would they be politically groomed? he questioned.

He said that he wants all political leaders including Bilawal Bhutto to address students.

Before that Imran Khan had also addressed students at the Government Collage University of Lahore.

On September 26, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman took notice of a political party’s event at Government College University (GCU).

Taking notice as the chancellor, Balighur Rehman said that it is regrettable to make the top educational institution of the country a ‘political arena’.

In a tweet, the Punjab governor said: “There is no space for organizing such political events in educational institutions”.

