Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema likely to resign

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema will likely resign from his post following ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the governor Punjab will resign from his post once a new prime minister takes oath of his position.

A spokesman for Governor Punjab has however denied reports of him resigning from the slot and said that he has left for Islamabad to attend a meeting of PTI core committee and final decision would be taken after consultation with party leadership.

Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema took oath of his office on April 03 following removal of Chuadhry Muhammad Sarwar from the slot.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti administered the oath to him during a simple but dignified ceremony at the Governor’s House in Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar, IG Punjab, chief secretary, Raja Yasir, Humayun Saeed and others.

Chaudhry Sarwar was removed from the post after being blamed for persuading Aleem Khan group to vote in favour of PML-N candidate Hamza Shahbaz.

عمر سرفراز چیمہ کو نیا گورنر پنجاب مقرر کر دیا گیا ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 3, 2022

