Governor Punjab summons meeting to discuss LHC order for oath-taking

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema has summoned a meeting of legal experts and lawyers to mull over a situation in the aftermath of a Lahore High Court (LHC) decision to complete oath-taking process of Hamza Shehbaz by tomorrow, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting with the legal experts and lawyers has been summoned after iftar in Governor House. The governor has already declared the election process of Hamza Shehbaz as illegal and wrote a letter to President Arif Alvi to seek guidance on the matter.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti directed Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema to either administer oath to the Chief Minister Punjab-elect Hamza Shehbaz or appoint anyone for it.

The chief justice while announcing a reserved verdict over delay in oath taking of the newly elected chief minister directed the governor Punjab to hold oath-taking ceremony by tomorrow.

“The court’s order should immediately be conveyed to the governor and president,” the LHC said as the chief justice remarked that the province is being run without a chief executive for 25 days.

The court further said in its order that currently Usman Buzdar is acting as chief minister and the governor as per the Constitution is bound to take oath from the newly elected chief minister.

