Karachi, 23 April 2026: Governor of Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, visited Saifee Hospital and Aljamea tus Saifiyah today, where he appreciated the Dawoodi Bohra community’s longstanding commitment to advancing public welfare through quality healthcare and education.

At Saifee Hospital, he toured the hospital’s newly established cardiac wing and commended the community’s efforts to make quality healthcare, particularly cardiovascular care, accessible to the public. He praised the institution’s dedication to strengthening healthcare services and recognised the broader socio-economic contributions of community members in Karachi and Punjab, particularly in the areas of social welfare and economic development.

Sardar Saleem Haider also appreciated the community’s emphasis on preventive healthcare through the promotion of healthy lifestyles, and was pleased to learn about the Nadil Burhani sports academy and its sports facilities, which encourage exercise and active living in the centre of the city.

The governor visited Aljamea tus Saifiyah, the community’s premier Arabic academy, where he was welcomed by the faculty and students. Touring the campus, he expressed admiration for the institution’s advanced facilities and the educational vision of His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, under whose guidance students are nurtured to become responsible citizens committed to serving both community and society.

During an interactive session with students, the Governor shared his appreciation for the institutes harmonious blend between Islamic and secular studies. He reminisced Syedna Sahebs previous visit to Pakistan on the occasion of Ashara Mubaraka in 2024 and hoped that Syedna Saheb would visit Pakistan soon. He encouraged the students to uphold integrity and play an active role in the development of the country.

The visit concluded with a special Bohra-style luncheon, marking a memorable occasion that highlighted shared values of health, education, and community welfare