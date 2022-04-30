Governor restores Usman Buzdar-led Punjab govt, rejects CM’s resignation

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema on Saturday rejected resignation tendered from Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and had written a letter to Speaker Punjab Assembly Parvez Elahi to convey the decision, ARY NEWS reported.

The speaker has received the letter from governor Punjab which stated that the resignation did not fulfil requirements under sub-section 8 of Article 130 of the Constitution. “Usman Buzdar addressed prime minister in the letter which was unconstitutional,” he said.

Meanwhile after rejection of Usman Buzdar’s resignation, the Punjab cabinet has also been restored and a meeting of it has been summoned at Punjab Assembly under the chair of Usman Buzdar.

آئین میں واضح لکھا ہوا ہے کہ وزیراعلی کا استعفی ہاتھ سے لکھا ہوگا اور گورنر کے نام ہوگا۔ عثمان بزدار کا استعفی نہ ہی ہاتھ سے لکھا تھا اور نہ ہی گورنر کے نام تھا۔ گورنر چیمہ نے اس پر ایڈوکیٹ جنرل پنجاب سے باضابطہ قانونی رائے لی اور اس کی روشنی میں غیر آئینی اقدام معطل کر دیا۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) April 30, 2022



Yesterday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) announced its verdict on Hamza Shahbaz’s petition and directed the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to administer the oath to the Punjab Chief Minister-elect.

The high court ordered the NA speaker to administer the oath to the Punjab CM-elect Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday at 11:30 am.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) issued its nine-page verdict which stated that it is the court’s responsibility to protest the basic rights and it was a constitutional right of the court to issue such an order.

