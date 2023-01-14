Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman signs Punjab Assembly dissolution summary

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman on Saturday signed the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly, ARY News reported citing sources.

The Punjab governor signed the summary on the advice of the province’s chief executive Pervaiz Elahi, say sources.

A notification regarding the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly would be issued soon after consulting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, they say.

The development comes two days after chief executive Pervaiz Elahi sent summary to Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman seeking dissolution of the provincial assembly.

In a brief one-line advice addressed to Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, Elahi said: “I Parvez Elahi, chief minister of Punjab, hereby advise you to dissolve the provincial assembly.”

Promise fulfilled. May we see you back in PM seat soon @ImranKhanPTI. InshAllah!! pic.twitter.com/myQqotYJVr — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) January 12, 2023

Speaking to the media after Elahi’s meeting with Imran, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry had announced that Elahi had signed the summary and the advice had been forwarded to the Punjab governor.

Fawad also said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would be dissolved “day after tomorrow”.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry dissolved the assembly after he obtained a vote of confidence from PA during a special session of the provincial assembly in the wee hours of Thursday.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan chaired the session in which PTI leader and Member PA Mian Aslam Iqbal tabled a resolution expressing confidence in the Chief Minister.

According to the speaker, 186 members of ruling coalition reposed confidence in leadership of Chief Minister while the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) boycotted the session.

