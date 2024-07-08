Governor Sindh announces scholarships for talented youths

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori announced free scholarships for talented students of the province who wish to study abroad, ARY News reported.

Kamran Khan Tessori established a special cell at the Governor’s House to facilitate the students interested in scholarship program.

The Governor said that students from Sindh can participate in the program based on merit, and those selected will be sent abroad for their education.

He said that due to economic conditions, the country is facing difficulties, and people are divided along political, linguistic, and sectarian lines.

“The Governor’s House is open to everyone, and efforts are being made to address the issues faced by the people,” Kamran Khan Tessori added.

The governor said that he has changed the system at the Governor’s House, and in just 20 months. He said that that 2.2 million people have visited the Governor’s House, which is now open 24/7.

Kamran Khan Tessori also mentioned that a gate for the IT University has been constructed by demolishing a portion of the Governor’s House wall.

Earlier, the governor Sindh announced the establishment of a special cell for Muharram-ul-Haram to facilitate immediate response to complaints from anywhere in the province.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting with clerics on July 5, he emphasised his personal commitment to resolving issues related to road carpeting and other facilities during Muharram ul Haram.

He stated, “If the local government faces funding issues for road maintenance and other amenities during Muharram, I am prepared to take personal responsibility for their resolution. Special arrangements, including the installation of water coolers at various locations in the city, are planned to ensure comfort for Azadaran.’

Kamran Khan Tessori also acknowledged the role of law enforcement agencies in ensuring peace and security.

Responding to a question about participants from abroad, he assured that the federal government would be contacted to ensure maximum facilities for them amidst potential difficulties. The governor also directed the Karachi Water & Severage Coorporation (KWSC) to ensure that no water shortages occur during processions and Majalis.