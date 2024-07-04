Governor Tessori announces special cell to facilitate people during Muharram

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori announced the establishment of a special cell for Muharram-ul-Haram to facilitate immediate response to complaints from anywhere in the province.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting with clerics, the governor emphasised his personal commitment to resolving issues related to road carpeting and other facilities during Muharram ul Haram.

He stated, “If the local government faces funding issues for road maintenance and other amenities during Muharram, I am prepared to take personal responsibility for their resolution. Special arrangements, including the installation of water coolers at various locations in the city, are planned to ensure comfort for Azadaran.’

Kamran Khan Tessori also acknowledged the role of law enforcement agencies in ensuring peace and security.

Responding to a question about participants from abroad, he assured that the federal government would be contacted to ensure maximum facilities for them amidst potential difficulties. The governor also directed the Karachi Water & Severage Coorporation (KWSC) to ensure that no water shortages occur during processions and Majalis.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that people are benefiting from his initiatives. He added that 50,000 young people are getting free IT courses, adding that plans to support skilled youth in starting businesses are also underway.

Earlier, Kamran Khan Tessori announced to establish a cell to follow up on the cases of those who have been killed upon resisting robbery in Karachi during the past year.

The governor visited the residence of Itteqa Moeen, a 27-year-old highly qualified man who was gunned down for resisting robbery in Karachi, to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Kamran Khan Tessori assured the parents of the deceased that he would personally look into the case and ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.

Talking to the media, he said that a special cell would be formed at the Governor’s House to follow up the cases of those who fell prey to street crimes in the city.

He said that all street crime cases from the past year will be investigated at special cell at the Governor’s House. The governor said that the public should be informed how many people were murdered upon resisting robbery, how many arrests were made, and how many accused were convicted.