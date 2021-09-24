Governor says will oppose tax collection via electricity bills from Karachiites

KARACHI: Governor Sindh on Friday announced to oppose the collection of Sindh government’s taxes through electricity bills in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

The governor asked why the Sindh government wanted to use federal entities to collect taxes when it has its own institutes for the purpose.

“I will oppose the imposition of any taxation on the people of Karachi,” he said and vowed to stand by the Karachiites on the matter.

On September 8, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had unveiled the provincial government’s plan to collect two taxes on behalf of the KMC — fire tax and conservancy tax — from the citizens of Karachi through the monthly K-Electric bill.

Shah had said that Rs100 and Rs200 would be charged respectively from two categories of consumers in the KE bill. The plan was approved during a meeting between K-Electric representatives and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Moreover, Imran Ismail further called for immediate elections for local bodies in the city in order to bring a powerful and empowered mayor to decide on the issues faced by the city. “The previous mayor was deprived of the funds to deal with the Karachi issues and the incumbent administrator is also helpless,” the governor said.

Imran Ismail said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be inaugurating Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project on Monday besides also announcing a special package for the people of Sindh province including Karachi.

“KCR, Green Line bus service and K-IV water supply project will be completed by the PTI government,” he said.