Governor Sindh inaugurates annual Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai

BHIT SHAH: Governor Sindh inaugurated the ceremonies of 283rd annual Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai at the great poet’s shrine in Bhit Shah on Wednesday (today).

” Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai teaches eternal message of love, tolerance and humanity,” Governor Nehal Hashmi said while opening three-day ceremonies of the Urs.

“We can lay the foundation of a peaceful, united, developed and prosper Pakistan while following the teachings of the great poet,” governor further said.

The Sindh government has declared a public holiday on Wednesday (July 29) on account of the annual Urs of Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

According to a notification, the provincial government has declared July 29 as public holiday throughout the province for all government offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under its administrative control, except for essential services.

The three-day annual urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai is held every year from Safar 14 at his final resting place in Bhit Shah, drawing thousands of devotees from across Sindh and other parts of the country who gather to pay tribute to his life, poetry and spiritual legacy.

The annual celebrations feature Sufi music, poetry recitals, literary gatherings, an exhibition of traditional handicrafts, honoring Bhittai’s timeless message of peace, love, and tolerance.

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (1689 to 1752) is widely considered to be the greatest poet of Sindhi language.

His collected verses were compiled in “Shah Jo Risalo”, which exists in numerous versions and has been translated into English, Urdu, and several other languages.