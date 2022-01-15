Govinda disables comments after being trolled mercilessly 

Bollywood actor Govinda who recently made a comeback with a series of self-directed songs received massive trolling from Netizens across the social platforms.

Veteran actor of Bollywood, Govinda who is known for his slapstick performances and dance skills in various movies of 90s and the following decade, released a series of songs that the celeb directed himself, on his YouTube channel called ‘Govinda Royalles’.

Govinda premiered the third song ‘Hello’ on January 5, featuring actor Nisha Sharma with the ‘Hero No. 1’, which was slammed as ’embarrassing’ by Netizens. Many users took to the comments section and asked him to come up with ‘something better’.

While one of the users wrote “Please come out of the 90s. We are in 2022, not 90s”, another one went on, “Going from bad to worse. With so much acting talent, this guy has lost insight”.

“Sir Izzat Se Retire Ho Jao”, a comment read. However, Shakti Kapoor who has been a regular with the actor in many films found the song ‘Amazing’.

In the wake of the audience’s reaction to the song, yesteryear star turned off comments on the previous as the latest release, ‘Mere Naal’ that came out earlier this week on the occasion of ‘Lohri’, a cultural festival.

Amidst this disturbing scenario for the actor, his nephew, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek came out in his rescue. Krushna who was recently in news for his feud with uncle Govinda addressed the trolls during his recent appearance. When asked to comment on the matter, Abhishek went like, “For me, he will always be Hero No.1”.

