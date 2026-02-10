Govinda issues stark warning to Karan Johar

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar starred in the 2022 film Govinda Naam Mera, produced by Karan Johar. The crime comedy received mixed reviews and was released directly to OTT.

More than three years later, veteran actor Govinda has responded to the film, claiming that the filmmakers used his name and attempted to make the story personal by including a “husband, wife, and girlfriend” plotline. During a conversation on ANI, Govinda called out Karan Johar, saying:

“Kisi ne mere naam se picture bana di… shaayad Govinda Naam Mera… I don’t know… mujhe lagta hai Karan Johar ki thi (Someone made a film using my name… I think it was Karan Johar’s).”

He suggested that such films are sometimes used to target individuals personally, adding:

“Kahin mere haath lag gaye, toh aadarniya Rajinikanth ki tarah itna main prasad doonga, aur beech mehfil ke andar doonga. (If I bump into you, I will give it back to you like Rajinikanth does in his movies, and I’ll do it in front of everyone). I promise, no misbehavior, please. I request with folded hands. Mazak har jagah par har tarah se acha nahi lagta hai (Jokes are not always appreciated in every context).”

The 62-year-old actor further recounted a chilling incident where he felt his safety was compromised after an intruder climbed onto his patio. “They’d started surrounding me. In the meantime, I called and informed everyone. I have a licensed gun, so I took it out,” he stated. When Govinda confronted the individuals, they claimed they were there to “fix the power system.”

“So I pointed the gun and asked them to leave. They were not expecting that,” he recalled. Despite the late hour, he requested they depart after they initially remained silent.

The veteran actor explained that he made no effort to investigate the individuals further, claiming it would be a “waste of time.” He noted:

“A good actor can’t work like that. They can either act or react. If an actor starts reacting to everything everyone in society is saying, it doesn’t feel right. However, if you stay silent for too long, that silence can be misconstrued as suspicion.”

Govinda has not appeared in a feature film for a long time. While there were rumors of his return in Bhagam Bhag 2, it has recently been reported that Manoj Bajpayee has taken the role instead.