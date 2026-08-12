Govinda reflects on Sunita Ahuja’s “loving abuse” in marriage

Popular Bollywood actor Govinda recently discussed his marriage and career in an interview with Indian media, stating that he tolerates his wife Sunita Ahuja’s “loving abuse.”

Expressing gratitude for their relationship, Govinda acknowledged his wife’s involvement in his life and emphasized her affection for him. Humorously addressing her temperament, he claimed that Sunita abuses him with so much love that he simply accepts it. He added that many things between them remain unsaid because certain emotions are too difficult to put into words.

Reflecting on his past, the actor remarked, “Up until the age of 33 or 34, I was so naive that I now ask myself why I was so innocent for so long.”

During the interview, Govinda also made a statement that drew significant attention online: “Leaving a sweet shop hungry is extremely tragic.”

The remark sparked speculation on social media, with many users connecting it to Sunita Ahuja’s previous comments regarding her husband’s alleged extramarital affairs. However, Govinda did not clarify whether his statement was related to those specific allegations.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married since 1987. The couple has frequently made headlines in recent times following a series of candid public statements.