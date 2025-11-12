Govinda rushed to hospital after collapsing at home

Indian actor Govinda has been admitted to a private medical facility after he collapsed at his home.

According to reports from Indian media outlets, the Hero No. 1 actor was rushed to CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital after he fell unconscious at his residencein Mumbai at 1 am.

Speaking to NDTV, Govinda’s friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal revealed that he has undergone several tests.

“He was given medicine after consulting a doctor and was admitted to the hospital in emergency at 1 am. He has undergone several tests and is now awaiting the reports,” he rold the outlet.

In an interview to Hindustan time, Lalit revealed that Govinda had been feeling weak and uneasy since Tuesday morning. He felt disoriented in the evening and got in touch with his family doctor who gave him a medicine.

“Govinda took the medicine around 8:30-9:00 pm, and then went to rest in his room. Then, suddenly he again felt uneasy, disoriented, weak and felt suffocated around 12 in the night. Following which, Govinda called me home. I reached his home at 12:15 and after the advice from his doctor, took him to the hospital. We took him to the emergency ward where his vitals were checked and he was admitted. He was admitted around 1 am,” he shared.

Lalit Bindal further assures Govinda fans that he has been shifted to a room from the emergency ward, and is doing better.