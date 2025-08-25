Govinda, Sunita Ahuja’s daughter breaks silence on their divorce

Actor Tina Ahuja, daughter of Bollywood star Govinda, has finally spoken up on the reports of her mother Sunita Ahuja filing for divorce, on grounds of adultery and cruelty.

Days after reports from Indian media suggested that celebrity wife Sunita Ahuja, who has been married to Govinda since 1987 and shares two children with him, has filed for divorce from the ‘Hero No. 1’ actor, after 38 years of togetherness, their daughter Tina has refuted the speculations, saying, “It’s all rumours.”

For the unversed, Friday reports suggested that Ahuja has accused her husband of ‘adultery, cruelty and desertion’ in the divorce filing, under the sections 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955.

Speaking to an Indian media outlet, the ‘Second Hand Husband’ actor maintained, “I don’t pay attention to these rumours.”

“I feel blessed to have a beautiful family, and I am really grateful for all the concern, love and support we have been receiving from the media, fans, and loved ones,” she added.

Notably, Tina (Narmada) Ahuja is the elder daughter of Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, while the couple also shares a younger son, Yashvardhan.